Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,521,806 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.
Wipro Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Further Reading
