Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,521,806 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 992,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 48,616 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 114,710 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Wipro by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,199,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 670,054 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

