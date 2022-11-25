WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $439.48 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $439.48 million and $3.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.87 or 0.01839538 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012750 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00034590 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040772 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.01730007 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
