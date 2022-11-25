WOW-token (WOW) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.32 million and $3.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.01839612 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00032195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040528 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.01719569 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04410648 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.