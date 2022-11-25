Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,876.54

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $66.83 million and $36,876.54 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,033,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,279,279 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,972,445 with 1,712,218,125 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03949468 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,922.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

