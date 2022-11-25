Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) General Counsel Sells $605,230.06 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,250. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

