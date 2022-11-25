Xensor Price Hits $0.0001 (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Xensor token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Xensor has a total market cap of $360,468.87 and approximately $6,928.23 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xensor Profile

Xensor launched on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

