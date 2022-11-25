Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate shares are set to reverse split on Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.