Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
Xinyuan Real Estate shares are set to reverse split on Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 28th.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
