XRUN Price Reaches $0.37 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $356.61 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

