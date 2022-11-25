Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 2,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 154,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Yalla Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

