YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 11,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,064,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

