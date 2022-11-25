YUSD Stablecoin Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $214.17 million and $112.83 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08459893 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00480877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.05 or 0.29503760 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99694947 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $140.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

