Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $35.04 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $206,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

