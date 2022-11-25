Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

