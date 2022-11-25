Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.97.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $373.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.