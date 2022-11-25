Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.97.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $373.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.