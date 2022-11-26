15,140 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.