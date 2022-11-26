1,721 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.00.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

