1eco Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One 1eco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1eco has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. 1eco has a total market cap of $59.87 million and approximately $1,025.84 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.05 or 0.08262649 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00492044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.14 or 0.29928469 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.