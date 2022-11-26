23,118 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,504 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,688,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

ALKS stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

