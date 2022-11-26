359,801 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises 0.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $10,767,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $7,611,000. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 428.8% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $4,349,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TBF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 1,111,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.