AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,958,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $299,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,425. The company has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

