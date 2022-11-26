ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $66.08 million and approximately $18,961.87 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00065576 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19,599.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

