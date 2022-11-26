Achain One Day Volume Reaches $612,712.55 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.32 million and $612,712.55 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005981 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004878 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

