adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €85.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($84.69) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

FRA ADS opened at €123.98 ($126.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €150.66. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

