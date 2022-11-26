Adshares (ADS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $337,094.50

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and $337,094.50 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00008516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002133 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,257 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

