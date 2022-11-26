Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00008569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.79 million and approximately $366,266.71 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,257 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.