Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.