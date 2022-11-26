Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Raised to €5.50

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AEG opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Aegon by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 71,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Aegon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aegon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 346,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

