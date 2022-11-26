Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 125,000 Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of LianBio worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in LianBio by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio Price Performance

LIAN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. LianBio has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LianBio

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on LianBio from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.