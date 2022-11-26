Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the period. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 372,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,690.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

