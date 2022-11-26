Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $174,000 in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,313 shares of company stock worth $214,816. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PNT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
