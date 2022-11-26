Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 249,931 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,931 shares during the period. Morphic makes up approximately 2.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Morphic worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morphic by 160.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Morphic by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

MORF opened at $27.52 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

