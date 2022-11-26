AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1,117.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,117.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 42,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 49,686 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.6% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

