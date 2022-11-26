Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

