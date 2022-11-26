Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.70.

ABNB opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.37.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 833,391 shares of company stock worth $94,263,463. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

