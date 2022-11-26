Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$60.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$45.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$62.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

