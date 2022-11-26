Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 15,503 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

