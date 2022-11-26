Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.28. 1,363,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,773. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

