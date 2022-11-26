Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.74. 115,430 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.