Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

