Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $30.70 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

