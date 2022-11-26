Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,984. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

