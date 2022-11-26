Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 278.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 153,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. 2,927,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

