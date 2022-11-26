Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 9,398 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,883,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,781. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

