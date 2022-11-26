Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,844 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

