Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Hits $912,593.11 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $89.53 million and $912,593.11 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.01910492 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012289 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032596 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040936 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.01745545 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.