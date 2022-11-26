Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Amada Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Amada has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.

About Amada

(Get Rating)

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

