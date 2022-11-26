Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Amada Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Amada has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.
About Amada
