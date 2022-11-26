AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

AMERCO stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,292,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 603,150 shares of company stock valued at $32,445,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 2.2% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

