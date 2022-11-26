American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.47. 1,252,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

