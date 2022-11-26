Amp (AMP) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Amp (AMP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Amp has a market capitalization of $126.23 million and $4.51 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amp has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.81 or 0.08260749 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492079 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.03 or 0.29930562 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
