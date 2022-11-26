Amp Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Amp token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $125.81 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.17 or 0.08363190 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00492619 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.26 or 0.29962431 BTC.

Amp Profile

Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

